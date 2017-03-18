Uddhav Thackeray meets President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee speaks during an event at the University in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: PTI) President Pranab Mukherjee speaks during an event at the University in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday held a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee who was on an official visit to the city. Though Sena leaders said the meeting was a courtesy call on the President, it comes a few months ahead of the next presidential elections. President Mukherjee’s tenure expires in July. In the run up to the presidential elections of 2012, Mukherjee had come to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray in what was seen as a move to seek the party’s support for his candidacy. The Sena had in October last year said Mukherjee should get a second term.

The Sena has been increasingly trying to break away from the BJP’s shadow which it fears threatens the survival of regional parties. The Sena has for the past few months taken political positions that have tried to put the BJP on the mat.

This growing disenchantment has also translated into increasingly cold vibes between Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the PM had taken time to speak to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after his success in the five assembly elections, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is yet to speak to him.

In a related development, a delegation of Uddhav’s ministers accompanied Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Delhi to meet Union Finance Minster Arun Jaitley and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh to apprise them about the farm sector crisis.

The Shiv Sena has been threatening to block the smooth functioning of the ongoing assembly session in Maharashtra if the demands for loan waiver are not met.

“We have demanded a complete loan waiver. The Chief Minister apprised the Finance Minister of the situation in the state and sought the Centre’s help. We will apprise Uddhav saheb about the meeting and he will take a final decision on whether the Sena will allow the presenting of the Budget,” said senior Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde, who was part of the delegation.

