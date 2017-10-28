‘Trust deficit’ has put BJP-Shiv Sena coalition under strain, say leaders from both parties

Uddhav Thackeray; left and Devendra Fadnavis. Uddhav Thackeray; left and Devendra Fadnavis.

Looking back at the three years of the Maharashtra government in power, the relationship between the ruling BJP and its biggest ally in the state, Shiv Sena, has gone from bad to worse and both are charting their individual roadmaps for the 2019 Parliament and Assembly elections. In the last three years, the Sena has given at least a dozen ultimatums to pull out from the coalition. Leaders from both parties say that the BJP-Sena conflict has its roots in “trust deficit”, but “power” has kept them together. The BJP, however, has had a relatively comfortable relationship with its smaller allies, barring SSS that chose to break away from the government.

At the BJP and Sena headquarters, the top leaderships agree that when it comes to electoral politics, there is no alliance between the two parties and that the Sena and BJP are sticking together just to maintain stability of the government in Maharashtra.

In the last three years, the BJP-led government had to confront recurring challenges from the Sena and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS). The common refrain from Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and SSS president Raju Shetti was BJP’s highhandedness in dealing with partners. The discomfort repeatedly expressed was BJP’s politics proving detrimental to the electoral growth of the partners and their power share in the government.

Thackeray says, “It would take less than a minute to break up from the government. What has kept us together is the public mandate.”

In the case of SSS, Shetti withdrew from the government. However, it led to a split in his party resulting in his close-friend-turned-foe Sadabhau Khot floating a separate party. Khot is now minister of state for agriculture in the Fadnavis government.

According to Shetti, “The problem with the BJP is it does not give its alliance partners adequate participatory role in important policy making. Nor are the recommendations made by our party on critical issues of farmers ever addressed.” Upset with the BJP, Shetti had in the past taken to the streets demanding enforcement of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission on fair price for farm produce.

However, notwithstanding the differences, leaders of all allies supporting the NDA share a good rapport with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which has helped the BJP diffuse tensions several times.

Khot, who cited several instances when Fadnavis had consulted their party and leaders on every policy decision, said, “The problems within the SSS were not because of BJP. They were an outcome of internal politics.”

The Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) and the Republican Party of India (RPI), which are supporting the NDA, have, meanwhile, consolidated their relationship with BJP.

RPI president Ramdas Athavale said, “If there are any conflict related to social or political issues, there are mechanisms to resolve differences both at the centre and the state.”

Athavale, who is Union Minster of State for Social Justice, also cited how he was included by the government in all important events at the centre or in Maharashtra.

A senior BJP cabinet minister, requesting anonymity, said, “In Maharashtra, BJP with 122 seats is the largest party. It is followed by Sena with 63 seats. The total strength in the Assembly is 288. In the cabinet, the BJP gave the Shiv Sena one-third ministerial berths to commensurate with their electoral strength. Where is the question of any injustice against Sena in power share?”

Giving other examples of the BJP doing justice to its partners, he said that in the case of Athavale, the BJP went out of its way to give a union berth and appoint him in the Rajya Sabha. Mahadeo Jhankar of the RSP was made state cabinet minister. They don’t have a single elected MLA. Similarly, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s Sadabhau Khot was made a minister of state though the party has no elected members in the Assembly, he said.

A BJP political manager said, “Except for Raju Shetti, nobody has distanced from us. Even Narayan Rane’s newly formed Maharashtra Swabhiman Party has joined the NDA.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App