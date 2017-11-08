Uddhav Thackeray came to meet me last week, says Sharad Pawar

Amravati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitates NCP President Sharad Pawar, at a programme in Amravati on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI10_23_2017_000208B) Amravati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitates NCP President Sharad Pawar, at a programme in Amravati on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI10_23_2017_000208B)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar on Tuesday attempted to widen the distrust between the warring allies — the BJP and Shiv Sena — with party leaders leaking information of a secret meeting between Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. In what is being perceived as a move to exploit the tension between the allies, Pawar confirmed their meeting later in the day.

“Uddhav Thackeray and (Shiv Sena MP) Sanjay Raut had come to meet me last week,” Pawar told reporters on the sidelines of NCP’s conclave at Karjat. “During the meeting, I got a feeling that Uddhav wasn’t interested in continuing in the government. He seemed dissatisfied.”

While the Shiv Sena opted not to respond, party sources said the meeting had taken place on the same day Thackeray met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai. According to a senior NCP leader, the “current political situation” in Maharashtra was discussed during the meeting.

The rift in ties between the allies has only widened over the probable induction of Thackeray-baiter Narayan Rane in the Maharashtra government. NCP sources said that Thackeray wanted to gauge Pawar’s response should he snap ties with the BJP. But if the sources are to be believed, Pawar played hard ball, asking Thackeray to first take a firm stance before he revealed his party’s position.

Ever since the NCP offered unconditional support to the BJP to form government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has been wary of the NCP’s position. At the conclave, Pawar, however, ruled out supporting either the BJP or Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Pawar also mounted an all-out offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that “autocracy has been on the rise in the Centre”. “The PM came to power calling himself the pradhan sevak (principal servant), but the governance model has now become power-centric. Whenever this happens, there is always scope for corruption to flourish. Over the past three years, there have been instances when democratic values have been compromised,” he said.

