Uddhav Thackeray attacks PM Modi: He is interested in flying kites with foreign leaders

Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena’s national executive meet in Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena’s national executive meet in Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was re-elected as the party president Tuesday, launched a blistering attack on the BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who had earlier this month blamed the navy for throwing up roadblocks before development projects in Mumbai.

“I was furious after hearing what Nitin Gadkari said about the navy. You want them to stay on the border but you do not have any qualms about taking credit when a surgical strike happens,” Thackeray said at the party’s National Executive meet in Mumbai.

He claimed that arrogance had crept into the country’s top leadership. He also stated that the common perception amongst the public these days was that parties are coming to power because of EVM frauds.

“People think that we have a strong leader. But we have a leader who is interested in flying kites with foreign leaders in Ahmedabad. Why are these visiting leaders taken to Gujarat and not to Kashmir or other states,” Thackeray said.

The Sena has decided to contest alone in the upcoming parliamentary and state assembly elections in 2019.

Thackeray also questioned the BJP leadership’s penchant for allegedly making false promises.

“In India killing a cow is a crime. Shouldn’t telling lies also be deemed as a crime?” he said.

He also said that no one knows whether the country is progressing or regressing.

“When elections come we hear about ‘Acche Din’ but no one knows if we are going forwards or backwards. Industries are closing down there are no jobs for youngsters,” Thackeray said.

He also claimed that people could not find much difference in the previous and current government in the country.

“The BJP lost ground in Gujarat and the Congress made some gains. We are neither sad nor happy for either of the parties. But let me tell you that had there been an alternate in Gujarat the people would have voted for that alternate regional party,” Thackeray said.

The current government seems to be only functioning only in ads, Thackeray said.

“It spends crores on advertisements but not much for the development of people,” Thackeray said.

He also claimed that henceforth the Shiv Sena would contest elections in each and every state including Maharashtra with Hindutva as its agenda.

“Earlier we would refrain from fighting elections to avoid splitting of Hindu votes. Henceforth the party will fight elections in each state on the issue of Hindutva,” Thackeray said.

