Uddhav Thackeray accuses BJP of neglecting country’s security

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, in an interview to his party mouthpiece Saamana, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of working towards strengthening its own national base while neglecting the country’s security. Thackeray also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent foreign trips and said the visits were not helping India defend itself against aggression by countries such as China.

“How is it that in spite of coming here, sitting on a swing and eating Sev Gathiya, the Chinese dragon seems to have turned on us? Where exactly have we gone wrong? The Prime Minister is travelling the world. The entire world is now his friend. How come in spite of these friends our two enemies seem to be getting the better of us? Why are any of our friends not taking the lead in tackling these two?” Thackeray said in the interview .

He took a swipe at the BJP and claimed that the party seemed to be keen only on expanding its political footprint in India. “China is now directly threatening us. It feels good to hear that India and China are not the same as they were in 1962. However, we can also not neglect the strength of China. We need to spend time in accumulating that strength to take it on. If the ruling party is stuck only in elections and internal politics then it is doing a disservice to the nation,” Thackeray said.

He added that it was detrimental for the country’s interest that its ruling party was concentrating only on winning elections rather than strengthening the country’s security. “You are winning elections in the country. But war is war. China is our opponent. We have still not been able to free Pak Occupied Kashmir. China is entering Bhutan and has entered Sikkim for the fist time. They have eyes on Leh Ladakh as well,” Thackeray said.

He commented on PM Modi’s frequent foreign trips stating that while importance was being given to friends elsewhere, old allies were being neglected. “You are discarding your local friends. Will your friends from outside come to your rescue?” he said.

Thackeray said the environment of the country was not good with violence being perpetrated on the issue of beef ban and cow protection. He declared his opposition to projects like the bullet train that is supposed to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

“The Centre is helping us build the bullet train. If we are going to undertake the project only because someone is paying for it, that means we are wasting money as well as our reputation. Do we really need a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad? How many people will go to Ahmedabad? How many Mumbaikars need to go to Ahmedabad? I do not think we need the project,” Thackeray said.

