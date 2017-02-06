Uddhav targets Modi, BJP on Day two of his poll campaign

On the second day of his campaign blitz in Mumbai, Shiv Sena’s executive president Uddhav Thackeray tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation. “You did not even spare the savings of the farmers and women. Even they were brought under lens under demonetisation. It was portrayed as if everyone is a cheat,” Thackeray said, adding, “Agar yeh log chor hain toh kya aap choron ke pradhanmantri ho? (If all of them are cheats than are you the PM of cheaters?).” Thackeray also lashed out at BJP’s election tagline — Mee Khara Mumbaikar (I’m the real Mumbaikar) — for the Mumbai polls. Without naming the BJP, Thackeray said, “These days hoardings are being erected across the city saying ‘Mi Khara Mumbaikar’. The Shiv Sena is synomous with Mumbai. We have blood relations. We do not need such hoardings,” he said.

On Sunday evening, Thackeray addressed rallies in Mulund (East) and Bhandup (West). The barb against the PM was made in Mulund which also has a sizeable population of the Gujarati-speaking trader community. Bhandup (West), on the other hand, is dominated by Marathi-speaking population and traditionally remained loyal to the Shiv Sena.

Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray had kicked off his campaign ‘yatra’ with a rally in another Sena bastion Girgaum in Central Mumbai. Thackeray on Sunday reiterated that he would forge no alliances with other parties in future.

On a day when the BJP administered an oath of transparency to candidates contesting from the BJP, Thackeray took potshots at the former ally. “Don’t preach us about transparency. Let there be transparency in state cabinet meetings,” said Thackeray.

Taking a dig at allegations of graft against BJP leaders Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawde, and Pankaja Munde, Thackeray added, “If there is more transparency in cabinet meetings, there won’t be land, education, and chikki scams in the state.” Thackeray further said, “If you have to take a plegde, take it for the cause of a united Maharashtra.”

His barb was aimed at the separate Vidarbha demand, which the Chief Minister has backed in the past. “We won’t allow you to divide the state. On the occasion of fifty years of formation of Maharashtra, we organised blood donation camps for honouring the memory of those who laid lives for a united Maharashtra. The people’s response saw us create a record which remains intact even today. Such are the ties Sainiks have with Mumbai,” he said.

Thackeray also criticised the BJP over coastal road development in Mumbai and farm arrears in drought-hit belts in the state. He also fired barbs on Modi’s Acche Din remark. Whilst in Mulund, Thackeray promised voters that the local dumping facility will soon be closed permanently.