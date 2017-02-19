Uddhav Thackeray steps up attack on PM Modi

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

Stepping up its attack on the BJP on corruption allegations, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether the Ganga clean-up “scam” money has gone into Modi’s pockets. “If the nullah cleaning ‘scam’ money has gone into my pocket, then is the Ganga clean-up scam money has gone into Modi’s pocket,” said Uddhav in a scathing attack on the BJP leadership while addressing Sena’s final rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday evening. “Modi is wearing Rs 10 lakh suit and then he is talking about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s raincoat.”

Watch what else is in the news

In the past two years, the city BJP leadership has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Sena leadership on drain de-silting scam, road repair scam and ‘mafia raj’ in the civic body.

Speaking on demonetisation, Uddhav said the state had suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to it. “The BJP must remember that they are not the British government. Lokmanya Tilak had written an editorial saying the ruler should not rule with vengeance,” he said. Referring to removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s photo, he said they will now wipe out history too and say that Modi is the father of the nation.

The rally, which saw huge turnout of the cadres, was Uddhav’s attempt to charge them before voting which will take place on February 21. In the past three weeks, Uddhav has addressed 18 rallies at various locations in Mumbai.

Uddhav said the BJP’s demand of a three-day a ban on Saamana, Sena’s mouthpiece, is an emergency like situation in the state. “CM is making false promises everyday. People are tired of listening to their repeated promises… It’s unfortunate that we have a most hollow chief minister for the first time,” he added.

Uddhav said the BJP is talking about transparency. “In BJP’s rally in Pune today, there was so much transparency that you couldn’t even see the people on the chairs,” he said. “By comparing Mumbai to Patna, Fadnavis has insulted the city.” “We will launch Balasaheb Thackeray health cover and will test his eyesight for free,” he added.

Uddhav targeted the CM on the cold-blooded murder of Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre in Bhiwandi on Thursday. “They say they have installed CCTVs in the city. Though killers are captured on the CCTV footage, the killer, who is a BJP leader, is still at large. If the CM has guts he should catch the killers..,” Uddhav said.