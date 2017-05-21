Uday scheme: Maharashtra among best performers in providing electricity

MAHARASHTRA has ranked among the best performing states in the previous quarter in terms of providing electricity and mitigating losses under the central government’s UDAY scheme.

Under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY), a central government scheme to bail out debt-ridden distribution companies, Maharashtra has emerged as the best performing state for the December 2016-March 2017 quarter.

The state electricity distribution company (MSEDCL), which recently faced criticism for load shedding, has been ranked second among distribution companies across the country for its performance in the last quarter.

The scheme, launched in 2015, was aimed at turning around the financials of discoms as 75 per cent of the debts would be taken over the states and converted to bonds. The remaining 25 percent would be converted to longer dated loans or bond with lower interest rate by banks.

Maharashtra had joined the scheme in October 2016. It shares the first position with Gujarat and Karnataka. A rating for the last quarter was released recently for the 22 states that have enrolled under the UDAY scheme.

MSEDCL shares the second rank with Hubli and Gujarat for its performance for the December-March quarter, according to the quarterly rating under the scheme.

With 94 marks, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company was ranked the best among 41 state-owned distribution companies but MSEDCL was a close second with 84 marks.

A senior official of MSEDCL said the distribution company that has been marred by huge financial losses has benefited largely. “MSEDCL’s performance has improved gradually under the scheme over the last quarter,” he said. He added that the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses had reduced.

The rating takes into account various factors like AT& C losses, automation of energy audits and feeder segregation for agricultural consumers. “UDAY had mandated discoms to get at least 2 lakh new connections but MSEDCL has been able to get 7.5lakh new consumers,” said the official.

The rating has come as a respite for the distribution company that had run into a power shortage earlier this month despite an estimated surplus of 2,000-3,000MW. Apart from losses owing to payment of fixed charges to generators, the discom also owed arrears worth Rs 29,000 crore from defaulters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now