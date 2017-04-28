UDAN low-cost air travel to benefit small towns: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the low-cost regional air connectivity scheme launched yesterday by him will benefit many small towns while catering to the middle class and the neo-middle class. “Yes, this scheme is aimed at catering to the aspirations of the middle class and the neo-middle class,” he tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by a follower who said the UDAN scheme was a remarkable step which can benefit especially the medium class families. “UDAN is going to benefit so many small towns. It will make the aviation sector even more accessible,” the Prime Minister said in response to a tweet by another follower who wrote, “A big relief for tier two cities.”

The UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) seeks to popularise regional air travel on short sectors by capping fares at Rs 2,500 per hour. Modi flagged off first such flight from Shimla to Delhi yesterday, with a fare of Rs 2,036 per seat.

“Earlier we used to believe that air travel was meant only for ‘rajas’ (kings) and ‘maharajahs’ (emperors). This is the thinking that we need to change,” the Prime Minister had said yesterday.

“I want to see people who wear Hawaii chappal (rubber slippers) in a hawai jahaaz (aeroplane),” he had said after the launch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now