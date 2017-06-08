Uber executive got medical records of rape victim: Report

The 2014 Delhi cab rape incident had prompted Uber to roll out new safety features in the country. The 2014 Delhi cab rape incident had prompted Uber to roll out new safety features in the country.

Uber’s president of business in the Asia Pacific obtained medical records of a woman, who was raped by a cab driver on December 5, 2014 while returning to her house at Inderlok in northwest Delhi, Recode reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources.

An Uber spokesperson told Recode — a technology news website that focuses on the business of Silicon Valley — that the executive, Eric Alexander, is no longer with the company.

According to the report, Alexander showed the medical records to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and SVP Emil Michael. Numerous executives at the app-based cab company were reportedly either told about the records or shown them.

The incident was among 215 claims reported to two law firms probing mismanagement issues at Uber, including allegations of sexism and sexual harassment. According to Recode, 20 employees were fired for infractions such as sexual harassment and unprofessionalism.

Uber initially told Recode that Alexander had not been among those fired. Later, when the website contacted the company about his actions, it was told he is no longer employed there. Uber declined to comment further.

Shiv Kumar (33), the Uber driver accused of raping the 25-year-old, was found guilty of rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation and was sentenced to life in prison.

At the time, Uber India president Amit Jain had said in a statement: “Sexual assault is a terrible crime and we’re pleased he has now been brought to justice.”

Quoting sources, Recode stated that while the company was publicly apologetic, some top executives, including Alexander, apparently had trouble believing the incident was entirely true. According to the website, he went to India to investigate, though it is not clear if he did this of his own volition or was directed to do so. It is also not clear if he obtained these files legally, the report said.

Alexander then brought the files to Kalanick and Michael, who read them, Recode said, citing sources.

The report also quoted sources as saying that soon after, all three began to raise the prospect that Ola — Uber’s competitor — was behind the incident to sabotage the company.

The report said that some Uber staffers were disturbed to hear the executives were considering this scenario. “Travis never should have looked at the report and he should have fired him immediately,” one executive told Recode.

Sources told the website that Alexander carried around the document for a year before other executives destroyed his copy.

At the time, Kalanick had stated: “What happened over the weekend in New Delhi is horrific. Our entire team’s hearts go out to the victim of this despicable crime. We will do everything, I repeat, everything to help bring this perpetrator to justice and to support the victim and her family in her recovery.”

The incident had prompted Uber to roll out new safety features in the country.

