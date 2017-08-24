Only in Express
Uber driver robbed of his vehicle in Delhi

“He dropped the passenger and was drinking water after stopping his car outside the Ghitorni Metro station. Suddenly, three persons came in an Accent car and overpowered him at gunpoint,” the officer said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:August 24, 2017 5:43 am
An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.
A group of three men allegedly robbed a driver of a cab late Tuesday night, police said. The victim, in his complaint, said the vehicle, a Maruti Swift Dzire, was attached with Uber. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.

Police said the cab driver, Kamlesh Kumar, had come from Arjangarh Metro station to Ghitorni to drop a passenger. “He dropped the passenger and was drinking water after stopping his car outside the Ghitorni Metro station. Suddenly, three persons came in an Accent car and overpowered him at gunpoint,” the officer added.

