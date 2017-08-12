UAV crashes in Jammu and Kashmir, no casualty

No one was injured in the crash as debris of the UAV fell into a forest area. (Representational Image) No one was injured in the crash as debris of the UAV fell into a forest area. (Representational Image)

An Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Indian Air Force crashed near Ladoli village in Rajbagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district in the early hours of Friday. No one was injured in the crash as debris of the UAV fell into a forest area.

The UAV had disappeared from the radar of the IAF around 2.30 am and its last location then was Khanpur, sources said. The reason behind the crash was not immediately known. Authorities said an inquiry has been launched.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App