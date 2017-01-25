UAE is an important partner in India’s growth story, welcome its investments: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (PIB Photo) PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (PIB Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his country’s continued support to India, saying the two leaders have agreed to sustain the momentum of its relations in key areas, including energy and investments. The two nations inked 13 pacts including one on strategic cooperation.

MoUs in the fields of defence, maritime co-operation, shipping, cyber space, commerce and nine others were signed between India and UAE. The Crown Prince is in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he discussed trade, terrorism, Islamic radicalisation as well as threats in the region. “UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world… We are working to connect the institutional investors in UAE with our National Investment and Infrastructure Fund,” Modi said, expressing gratitude to the UAE Crown Prince for taking care of Indian nationals living in the UAE as well as for granting land to build a temple in that country. “We also feel that our growing engagement in countering violence and extremism is necessary for securing our societies,” he added.

