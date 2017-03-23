Indian jailed for 10 years for spying in UAE

An Indian in the UAE was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by deportation for spying for a foreign nation, a media report said on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court convicted the man, identified as SSM, for “sharing sensitive information about movements of military ships” at the Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi where he worked as an employee, Gulf News reported.

The court ordered to confiscate his electronic equipment used in the crime, such as laptop, mobile phone, camera among others, the report said.

He will be deported after serving 10 years in jail.

In a separate case, the court exonerated an Indian who was charged with taking pictures of sensitive buildings in Abu Dhabi.

Last year in January, the Federal Supreme Court had sentenced an Indian, Manar T Abbas, to five years in jail to be followed by deportation for spying for the Indian intelligence services, Gulf News reported last year.

