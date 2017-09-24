Two youths drown in Tamil Nadu’s Erode while bathing in Kooduthurai

Two youths allegedly drowned while taking bath in Kooduthurai in the district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred this afternoon when Kalaiyarasan and his friend Ramesh from Elampillai village in Salem district, had come to Bhavani to take bath at Kooduthurai, confluence of rivers Bhavani, Cauvery and Amudha on the last day of ‘Pushkaram’ festival, they said.

The youth, who did not know how to swim accidentally drowned while taking bath, police said adding others who noticed the duo drowning, raised an alarm.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who were on stand-by rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

A case of accidental death was registered, police said.

