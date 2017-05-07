Two youths die as bike rams into tree

Two youths were killed when their bike hit a tree near Kanjebharia village in Lalia area here, police said today.

The incident took place late last night.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Om Prakash and Santosh Verma (19). They were going home after attending a marriage function, police said.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

