Two youths die as bike rams into tree

By: PTI | Balrampur (up) | Published:May 7, 2017 12:59 pm
Two youths were killed when their bike hit a tree near Kanjebharia village in Lalia area here, police said today.
The incident took place late last night.
The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Om Prakash and Santosh Verma (19). They were going home after attending a marriage function, police said.
Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now