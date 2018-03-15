Two youths commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Mukandpur village at Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday. The incident took place last evening and the deceased has been identified as Praveen. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be known, they said. In Jat colony, a 25-year-old youth was found hanging in his house, police said.

The matter is being investigated. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App