Two youths beaten up over old enmity in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Two youths were beaten up allegedly by members of a community over old enmity in Khanjahanpur village, Muzaffarnagar police said today. The incident took place last night.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident, Station House Officer (SHO), Khatoli, A P Bhardwaj said, adding that the situation is under control.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against six people, police said. The accused are at large and a search has been launched to nab them, the officer said. They allegedly beat up the youths at their houses, the SHO said.

