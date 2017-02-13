Two years in office, but AAP govt unworthy of even one mark: BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Opposition BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Admi Party government on the eve of its second anniversary saying people in Delhi were “disillusioned” with it and the city is on a “downward slide” under the dispensation. The Kejriwal government has “failed” on “all fronts” and it’s difficult to give even “one mark” to it, the party’s three MLAs told a press conference.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is dominated by AAP having 66 MLAs while Opposition BJP has three legislators. The AAP had 67 MLAs but has now 66 after Jarnail Singh resigned to contest Punjab polls.

“Common man has been disappointed and disillusioned by the AAP government for its utter failure to fulfil promises in two years,” said Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Read: Report card on Kejriwal’s government: Some hits & some misses in eventful two years in office

Neither Chief Minister Arving Kejriwal nor his Deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers have “sufficient time for Delhi” as they are “busy in spreading their political wings” outside the Capital, he said.

“Not surprisingly, the development of the city is on a downward slide,” he said listing “failures” of the AAP government on education, public transport, public participation in governance, health and other fronts.

The government which came into power on the plank of corruption-free and transparent administration today finds itself surrounded by leaders of “questionable integrity”, Gupta alleged.