Two-year-old among eight civilians injured in Pakistan firing

A two-year-old girl was among eight civilians injured on Wednesday as Pakistani troops fired mortar shells on residential areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The shelling along with small and automatic weapons fire started around 7 am with mortar shells falling in more than half a dozen villages adjoining Balakote and Manjakote areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts, respectively. Indian troops retaliated making the Pakistani guns fall silent in Manjakote area by 10 am, sources said, adding that mortar shelling in Balakote area continued till 11.30 am.

Three vehicles were also damaged in the shelling and a police spokesperson identified the injured in Manjakote area as Liaquat Hussain (24), his two-year-old daughter Insha and Mohammad Zaffar (50). Those injured in Balakote sector included Ayaz Ahmed (27), Tariq Mehmood (25), Vasu Ram (25), Urmila (28) and Kusam (30).

While Ayaz happens to be the son of former Sarpanch of Dharati Shadam Khan, Tariq, Vasu, Urmila and Kusam were working as labourers in Balakote sector.

With Pakistani troops indiscriminately firing mortar shells on civilian areas especially Balakote, Gohlad, Phanaha Choki, Nabni, Lanjote, Rellihan, and Biryani Gali, people had a difficult time evacuating the injured to hospitals. People in villages chose to stay indoors as the shelling caused panic.

On Saturday, four siblings were injured in Pakistani shelling at Basooni and Sandote villages in Balakote sector. The injured, who happened to be the children of a police head constable Mohammad Naseeb, included two minors aged 5 and 7 years.

