Two women killed in mishap in Gaya

At least two women including a Jain Sadhvi were killed and four others injured on Thursday when a speeding truck hit them in Bihar’s Gaya district, a police officer said. The incident occured in Ghodpari village near GT Road. The truck hit some Jain followers who were carting the differently-abled Sadhvi in a tricycle, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Gaya Range), Saurabh Kumar said. The Sadhvi and her attendant died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries, he said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured admitted to a nearby hospital, Kumar said. The police later impounded the truck and arrested its driver for rash driving, the officer added.