Two women forced to eat human excreta for ‘practising witchcraft’ in Jharkhand

A 65-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter were allegedly made to eat human excreta and had their heads tonsured by relatives, allegedly for practising witchcraft in a village under Sonahatu police station area of Ranchi on Wednesday. Eleven people have been arrested. The matter came to light when Karo Devi and her daughter Basanti Devi approached the police on Thursday. The police registered a case and conducted raids, leading to the arrests Friday.

Karo and Basanti Devi told the police that on Wednesday the accused forced them out of their house in Bongadar-Dulmi village. “The victims said that they were forced to consume human excreta. They were then taken to the banks of a nearby river, where their heads were tonsured. The accused later admitted to their crime,” said subdivisional Police Officer (Bundu) V Raman.

“One exorcist, Misiriya Puran, and barber Simant Hajjam, who had tonsured the head, have been arrested. A total of 11 people have been arrested,” added Raman. Initial investigation has revealed that a woman had died in the victim’s family due to prolonged illness some time ago. Two other relatives fell ill on Tuesday. The relatives then approached Puran, who claimed that the victims were responsible for the problems.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App