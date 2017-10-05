Two women decoys ensure quiet entry for Honeypreet in Panchkula court

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being produced in CBI court in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Jasbir Malhi) Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being produced in CBI court in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Jasbir Malhi)

Chaos reigned at the District Court complex at Sector 1 when Honeypreet Singh, along with her female associate, Sukhdeep Kaur, was produced in court on Wednesday.

Though the two were brought to the district court around 1 pm, security around the court complex had been beefed up since morning. The two women were produced in the court amid a dramatic turn of events. A convoy of four police vehicles entered the court complex and to dodge onlookers, visitors and mediapersons, two women, with faces covered, were seen in one of the vehicles, which was right at the end of the convoy. As all the mediapersons, especially photo-journalists, ran towards the vehicle, a police team brought Honeypreet and Sukhdeep into the court complex in another vehicle and rushed them inside around 1 pm.

Though routine proceedings of all the courts were in progress, visitors, including litigants, faced a tough time gaining entry into the court complex. Mediapersons were also not allowed to enter the court. They were allowed entry when Honeypreet and Sukhdeep had been taken back by the police after completing the court formalities.

Later, a large battery of lawyers from Delhi and Chandigarh, who had come to represent Honeypreet and Sukhdeep, captured everyone’s attention in the local court. The court staff members were spotted observing the chaos, in which two women accused were brought to the court complex and later taken away, while standing in the balconies of the district court building.

The two were remanded in six days’ police custody. Narain Singh, a litigant from Naraingarh, said, “I was sent back from the entry point of the court complex and managed to get entry when I was accompanied by my advocate.” Meanwhile, the entry of vehicles from the side of the main dividing road of Sector 1 and Sector 2 to the court complex was made stricter. All the vehicles were being thoroughly checked. The barbed wires and barricades were installed around the court complex.

