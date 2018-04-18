Gurgaon: Two, with rewards of Rs 50,000 on their heads, arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two men, accused of multiple crimes including murder and attempt to murder, and with rewards of Rs 50,000 on their heads, were arrested by Gurgaon Police on Tuesday night. One country made pistol and 3 live cartridges were also seized from them. According to police, the accused have been identified as Rafif, alias Bacchi, and Mubarikh, alias Tanna, both of who hail from Mewat’s Nuh area. They were arrested from Mahendrawada Mod in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi area, on the basis of a tip off from police sources.

“During questioning, the duo have revealed that they are behind 25 incidents of murder, attempt to murder, loot, including loot of vehicles on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway, snatching, theft in homes, and vehicle theft.” Said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime), at a press conference in Gurgaon on Wednesday morning.

The accused have committed such crimes in Gurgaon as well as Jhajjar, Dadri, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Bhiwani, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, said police. “A reward of Rs 50,000 had also been declared by Haryana Police, for each of the men, in relation to a case of loot in Gurgaon district’s Pataudi area on July 4 last year.” Said DCP Kumar.

Both the accused will be produced in court on Wednesday, said police.

