Two weeks after up man’s death, new evidence points to ‘severe assault’

Two weeks after Shahjahanpur police suspected 60-year-old Sabi Ahmed’s death to be a result of an accident, statements from another person and the post-mortem report now point to “brutal assault”.

The Indian Express had reported that on September 19 Ahmed was riding a motorcycle with his neighbour Azmatullah (57) on the pillion when they collided with Sunil, 26, who was on a bicycle at Kuriya village in Bareilly. While Ahmed died later, Sunil and Azmatullah were admitted to a Bareilly hospital with serious injuries due to which police could not take their statements.

Earlier this week, Azmatullah was cleared by doctors to give his statement to the police.

Investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Veerpal Singh said, “Azmatullah said that after the accident, Sunil’s associates, who were working in a field nearby came and thrashed them brutally with sticks following which he fell unconscious.”

Sabi’s post-mortem report stated there are 10 injury marks on his body suffered due to the accident and the following assault, he added. “A few people have been identified in the investigation and police are conducting raids to arrest them,” said S-I Singh.

Earlier, Ahmed’s son Shareef had alleged that the duo were assaulted by Sunil’s relatives soon after the accident, but police claimed they had no evidence of it. Shareef lodged an FIR against Sunil on various charges, including causing death by negligence stating that the death occurred due to the accident.

“On the basis of the evidence, the case has been altered to include IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” said Dinesh Tripathi, Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Shahjahanpur).

Police had earlier claimed that soon after the accident, some people had informed police of the incident.

“Those who informed the police seemed to have been unaware of the severe assault on Sabi and Azmatullah earlier,” said S-I Singh.

