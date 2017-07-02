Two washed away, 2.75 lakh people affected by Assam floods

Morigaon: A man carries an aged woman through flood water after their homes submerged in flood water in the flood affected village of Sildobi in Morigaon district in Assam on Friday. ( Photo: PTI) Morigaon: A man carries an aged woman through flood water after their homes submerged in flood water in the flood affected village of Sildobi in Morigaon district in Assam on Friday. ( Photo: PTI)

The water levels of the Brahmaputra, the Barak and several of its tributaries continued to rise on Sunday, with official figures putting the number of people affected at over 2. 75 lakh. At least two persons were washed by the floods, of whom one has been confirmed as dead.

The Brahmaputra and the Barak were flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat (Jorhat) and Badarpurghat (Karimganj) respectively, with the state disaster management authority saying 2.75 lakh people have been affected in seven districts by the current wave of floods. About 15,000 people have been lodged in 66 relief camps, while floods have also cut off road communication in several districts.

The body of one person who had drowned in floods caused by the Subansiri in Lakhimpur district in eastern Assam on June 19 was recovered by the SDRF on Sunday. Another person who was washed away by floods in Hojai district in central Assam on Saturday evening was yet to be found. “One Mahendra Dekaraja was washed away by floods in Kaki village on Saturday evening. A search operation has been launched and police stations have been alerted in the downstream areas,” Hojai SP Debjyoti Mukherjee said.

The floods have also affected about 8,000 hectares of crop area, of which Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts accounted for 3,500 hectares each, the ASDMA flood report said

