Two UP men arrested for smuggling bulls in Haryana

Two residents of Uttar Pradesh were arrested Saturday while they were smuggling six bulls in a specially built air-conditioned container of a truck here, police said. The bulls were hidden in the container of a truck, police said, adding the animals were brought from Punjab and were being taken to somewhere in UP.

An activist of an animal rescue organisation informed police about it. A police team rushed to the Haryana-Punjab border near Ambala city and put a checkpost on the highway to stop the truck carrying bulls.

But the truck driver attempted to flee from there and hit a few vehicles passing through the highway, police said. Later, police after a chase succeeded in stopping the truck. When police opened the truck’s container, the six bulls were recovered from it.

Police sent the bulls to a gaushala here and took the truck driver and his accomplice in its custody. A case had been registered against two of the occupants of the truck container including the driver. The matter was being investigated, police said.

