Two UP industrialists booked for duping businessman

Two Uttar Pradesh-based industrialists have been booked for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 94 lakh here, police said today. According to complainant Rajiv Mittal, he was lured by the industrialists on the pretext of installing cemented electricity poles and power transmission lines in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the duo assured him that they would get him a lucrative business in installing cemented power poles if he invested in it, police said.

Mittal gave a total of Rs 94 lakh in instalments of Rs 60 lakh, Rs 24 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to the duo last year, they said.

He smelled foul when he neither got profit nor his money back, police said.

A case was registered against the industrialists under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) yesterday, they said. No arrests have been made so far, police added.

