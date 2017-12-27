Two UP cops suspended in case of killing of Dalit woman, nephew

Two police constables were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in the case of the killing of a Dalit woman and her five-year-old nephew, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev said Tejbir Singh and Jitender Kumar were yesterday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case of killing of Prachi (22) and her nephew, Sandeep, in Luhari Khurd village.

Their hacked bodies were found on December 20 in sugarcane fields in the village, leading to a protest by locals who initially refused to hand the bodies over to the police.

The two were missing from the previous evening. On December 25, the police nabbed three accused and recovered a sharp-aged weapon which was allegedly used in the crime.

