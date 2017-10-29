Two units for anti-terror operations: Telangana police is inspiration for rejig of anti-terror unit

More recently, police officers from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, have studied infrastructure facilities at Telangana’s police institutes and the new training modules introduced for its recruits. (Representational) More recently, police officers from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, have studied infrastructure facilities at Telangana’s police institutes and the new training modules introduced for its recruits. (Representational)

The joint commissioner of police (special cell) has proposed to the Delhi Police chief that the elite anti-terror unit of the Special Cell be reconstructed. The proposal is learnt to have been inspired from Telangana police, with a focus on creating two separate units for counter-terror operations — one to deal with “global terrorism” and another “related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, sources said.

Sources said the idea to make specialised units was floated about two years ago, when the all-India conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police was held on the issue. “After that discussion, it was suggested that the force could take ideas from Telangana police, which has emerged as a role model for other states,” a senior police officer said, adding that at the time, Delhi Police officers did not take the idea further.

More recently, police officers from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, have studied infrastructure facilities at Telangana’s police institutes and the new training modules introduced for its recruits.

Officials have also visited headquarters of the elite Greyhounds wing, which undertakes high-risk operations against Maoists, as well as the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), to learn more about the training.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also undergone training with the Greyhounds unit.

As reported by The Indian Express in September, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik — unsatisfied with the performance of the special cell and the crime branch — had directed senior officials of both units to start analysing performance of all officers, and to ensure a reshuffle.

Sources said that recently, a three-member committee was formed by Patnaik — headed by the JCP (special cell) M M Oberoi and also including DCP (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha and additional deputy commissioner (south district) Manishi Chandra, who was earlier posted with the special cell.

Chandra was then asked to visit and see the infrastructure facilities in Telangana.

“After visiting, a proposal was prepared by Kushwaha and Chandra under the supervision of Oberoi, wherein they suggested changing the hierarchy system in the special cell and making two specialised counter-terror units,” police sources said.

As per the proposal, the JCP would be in-charge of the special cell and two DCPs and one additional DCP would work under him.

“These three officers will report directly to their JCP and three-four assistant commissioner of police (ACP) ranked officers as well as two-three inspectors will work under them. The task of these three units will be different and one of the units, headed by an ADCP rank officer, will have two specialised terror units — one related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and another focussed on global terrorism,” police sources said.

A senior police officer said that the proposal was recently moved in the Delhi Police headquarters, and the top brass is first looking at the infrastructure requirements, including how to deal with the “space crunch” in the special cell office.

