Two Union Ministers and Assam Finance Minister to visit Tripura

Babul Supriyo (File Photo) Babul Supriyo (File Photo)

Two Union Ministers and Assam Finance Minister would visit Tripura this week, BJP sources said here on Monday. Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Babul Supriyo would arrive here tomorrow to attend functions to celebrate the Modi government’s completion of three years in office.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kualste would attend a function on the International Yoga day here, BJP spokesman Victor Shom said.

Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) would visit the state on June 22 and hold meeting with the members of the BJP core committee and chiefs of different frontal organizations.

