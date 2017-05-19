Two undertrial prisoners escape from custody of Punjab police

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the custody of the Punjab police by hoodwinking them at a roadside restaurant at Didwana town in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The incident occurred late Thursday night when three policemen from Punjab were on their way to Chittorgarh with the accused — Gurwinder Singh and Jaspal Singh — who were lodged in Amritsar central jail, the Didwana police said.

They halted for dinner at the roadside restaurant where both the accused, who were to be produced in a local court of Chittorgarh on Friday in a drugs case, managed to escape, they said. On a complaint of Punjab Police ASI Mohabbat Singh a case has been lodged at Didwana police station against both the accused, a police official said.

