Two under-trials escape from police custody in Uttar Pradesh

The accused, Sushil and Vishal, were arrested in an attempt to murder case.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:October 25, 2017 11:37 am
Two under-trials, who were being taken to district jail after a court hearing in Kairana city, managed to escape from police custody, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sushil and Vishal, were arrested in an attempt to murder case, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Sehdev, said.

The police van, on its way to the jail where the duo was on remand, had briefly stopped on the Muzaffarnagar road when the accused managed to get down and flee on Tuesday, he said.

Three constables accompanying the under-trials have been suspended, police said, adding a search operation is underway to trace the duo.

