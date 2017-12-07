Two under-trials escape from Phagwara Sub-jail

Two under-trials escaped from the Phagwara Sub-jail today after throwing tea and pepper in the eyes of prison staff while the third was overpowered by jail personnel. Deputy Superintendent Sub-Jail Gurpreet Singh identified the duo as Amanpreet Kumar of village Bhabiana and Rajwinder Singh of Samrai.

While Amanpreet was arrested on November 24 under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, Rajwinder was arrested on November 29 under the provisions of the Arms Act, he said. “They threw tea and pepper in the eyes of jail staff and escaped,” he said.

However, another under-trial Pawan Kumar was overpowered by the sentry and other staff, he said. Sentry Harpal Singh sustained minor injuries in the scuffle with Pawan Kumar, the DSP said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Kabul Singh was to enter the premises around 7 am and the gate was opened for him.The under-trials used this opportunity to escape, he said.

Superintendent (Jail) S P Khanna, deputed by ADGP jails for conducting an inquiry into the jail escape episode, reached the sub-jail to inquire into the incident.

Khanna told newsmen that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. He said he will submit his report in two days to ADGP Jails Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota.

When pointed out that CCTV cameras fitted in sub jail were not functioning since long, Khanna said that he will inquire into it.

