(Source: Twitter/ANI_news) (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Two trainee pilots lost their lives in an aircraft crash in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The aircraft was from a Gondia training school in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 11:59 am

