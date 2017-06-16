Two terrorists including Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo killed in Kulgam encounter

The terrorists were holed up inside a house in Arwani village in the south Kashmir district. (Representational photo) The terrorists were holed up inside a house in Arwani village in the south Kashmir district. (Representational photo)

Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo and another terrorist were killed in an encounter by security forces in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was a joint operation by the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF, ANI reported. The terrorists were holed up inside a house in Arwani village in the south Kashmir district.

A 22-year-old civilian was killed when security forces opened fire on protesters during the encounter in the village. As the encounter was in progress, the villagers tried to break the cordon so that the terrorists could escape. The police and CRPF used bullets and pellets to disperse the protesters during which 22-year-old Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Kharpora was hit by a bullet in the abdomen and was killed. Nine other protesters were also injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, two civilians were injured in North Kashmir’s Bandipore town when army opened fire on a vehicle after it failed to stop at a checking point. Both the injured were shifted to Srinagar hospital.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd