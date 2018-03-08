Two teens dead within days of each other, one community lives ‘in fear’ of another in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

Ajay’s father Rajveer Jatav at their home at Bhiwadi’s Jatav Basti. (Express Photo: Deep Mukherjee) Ajay’s father Rajveer Jatav at their home at Bhiwadi’s Jatav Basti. (Express Photo: Deep Mukherjee)

One of the boys was 16, his friend 14. They died three days apart, one allegedly beaten to death, the other burned beyond recognition. Their neighbours at Jatav Basti, a small settlement for Scheduled Caste members in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, say they are living in constant fear of meeting a similar fate.

The charred body of Ajay Jatav, 14, was found Monday, some 250 m from the spot where his friend Neeraj Jatav had been murdered on March 2, during Holi celebrations.

The two deaths, particularly the second, has become the subject of debate with Jatav Basti residents accusing members of the Gurjar community of threatening them, and Dalit rights activists alleging that one boy was murdered because he had witnessed the murder of the other. While police have not yet committed whether Ajay was murdered or committed suicide, the matter has taken a political turn with the state Congress taking it up.

At Jatav Basti, Ajay’s brother Rahul said, “Ajay used to work at a shop near the cloth store where Neeraj worked part-time. When Neeraj was attacked, Ajay tried to save him.” Their eldest brother, Harikishan, alleged that Ajay was killed because he had witnessed Neeraj’s murder. “We are living under extreme fear, and facing threats from the Gurjar community,” Harikishan said.

Their father Rajveer Jatav, spoke between tears as relatives tried to console him. “Ajay couldn’t have committed suicide…We know that. We want justice,” Rajveer said.

Ajay’s family has lodged an FIR against eight men, all of the Gurjar community, alleging that they burned him alive. No one has been arrested yet, with the police yet to establish murder. In connection with Neeraj’s murder, the police have arrested three people, all of whom belong to the Gurjar community, besides detaining a minor.

Ajay’s family has also named a local politician’s husband, a Jatav, and alleged that his activities are suspicious.

A few hundred metres from Ajay’s house, a small group of people sat under a tree near Neeraj’s house. “I was walking in the village when a man from the Gurjar community hurled casteist abuse at me and warned, ‘Agey agey dekho hota hai kya (wait and see what happens next)’,” alleged Dharmendra Jatav, Neeraj’s uncle.

Jatav Basti is next to the settlement where Gurjars live. “Most of us Jatavs are labourers. For the last few days, we have not gone out to work out of fear. Many of our children have not gone to school either. Yesterday, two people from the Gurjar community came and warned us that we should settle for a compromise,” said Shyamlal Jatav, a resident.

Dalit rights activists alleged that Ajay’s death is being presented as a suicide to protect those who killed him. “I met Neeraj’s family Tuesday and saw two Gurjar men pushing for a compromise. They threatened us, too,” alleged Rinki Verma, state general secretary of Public Against Corruption, an organisation she claims is inspired by the ideology of B R Ambedkar.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot said a party delegation would travel to Bhiwadi Thursday. “Atrocities against Dalits and the underprivileged in the society is on the increase. It cannot be without the tacit support of the present administration,” Pilot said.

Khemchand Dhamani, the Alwar district president of the Congress SC/ST cell, demanded police protection for residents of Jatav Basti. “The two deaths are definitely murder and we demand police protection for residents of Jatav Basti as they are facing threats. Ajay was killed because he was an eyewitness to the death of Neeraj… All the accused as well as [the politician’s husband] who is a Jatav and has been named as suspicous should be investigated,” said Dhamani.

Vikrant Sharma, station house officer of Bhiwadi police station, said the postmortem report is yet to arrive. “We haven’t received any complaint about people in Jatav Basti getting threats,” said Sharma.

Members of the Gurjar community denied allegations about the threats. “Here Gurjars and Dalits live as families; neither can do without the other. Many of them work for us. No threats have been made and the accused have been framed. We know nothing about the murder,” said Kanhaiyalal Tanwar, father of one of the accused, Vicky Gurjar.

As for what happens next, one Jatav Basti resident said: “We can skip work for one day, but we will have to step out after some time to earn our livelihood. After all, we are poor people.”

