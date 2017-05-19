Two teenagers ‘stripped and paraded’ in Pune

IN a shocking incident, two 13-year-old boys were “brutally beaten up, stripped and paraded naked”, following allegations that one of them had teased a girl who studied in the same school as him. The entire incident was videographed.

The incident took place at Karve Nagar in Pune on Tuesday night. Police have arrested four accused, including the father of the girl, and detained a minor. The police action came on the basis of a complaint filed by the mother of one of the boys, who approached the police after watching the video.

Based on her complaint, Warje Malwadi police have arrested Navin Khurana (47), Yash Navin Khurana (19), Raju Devasi (24) and Pradeep Salunkhe (35).

One of the boys and the girl go to the same school, said a police officer. Due to a “misunderstanding”, the girl’s father assumed that he was troubling his daughter, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now