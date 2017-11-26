Top Stories
Two Tamil Nadu fishermen injured in ICG ship-boat collision

The incident comes days after two fishermen from Pamban were injured after being hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired during a training exercise by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel in the sea.

By: PTI | Rameswaram | Published: November 26, 2017 2:04 pm
Two Tamil Nadu fishermen were injured after an Indian Coast Guard ship collided with their country boat off Mandapam sea coast today, police said. The incident took place early this morning and under the impact of the collision, the boat suffered damage and sank, they added.

The two fishermen from Pamban were, however, rescued by fellow fishermen and admitted to a government hospital here, police said. An investigation is underway, they said.

The incident comes days after two fishermen from Pamban were injured after being hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired during a training exercise by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel in the sea off this island town.

