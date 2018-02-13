Two students killed, another injured in UP road mishap

Two students on Tuesday died and another was injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a vehicle in Ginnaur area, police said. Pawan (18), Rajkumar (19) and one other student were going to the exam venue to appear in a UP board high-school examination this morning when their bike was hit by another vehicle, they said.

Pawan and Rajkumar died on the spot. The injured student was admitted to an area hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, police added. Police is probing the matter.

