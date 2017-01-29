Latest News
  • Two Sri Lankan nationals held with foreign currency at Mumbai airport

Earlier on January 5, AIU Mumbai Customs intercepted around five kilograms of narcotic drugs from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

By: ANI | Mumbai | Published:January 29, 2017 6:42 pm
mumbai airport, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), sri lankan nationals, india news., latest news During intervening night of 28/29 Jan, AIU intercepted 2 Sri Lankan nationals at Mumbai Airport carrying foreign currency worth Rs. 21 lakh( ANI Photo)

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two Sri Lankan nationals at Mumbai airport carrying foreign currency worth Rs. 21 lakh last night. Since January, AIU has seized foreign currency worth Rs.80 lakh from Mumbai Airport being illegally smuggled out of the country.

Drugs were seized from a passenger identified as Rabeekhan Abdulah, who held an Indian passport and was reportedly travelling to Kuala Lumpur.

