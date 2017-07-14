Two soldiers killed in ceasefire violation: ‘I will join the Army, take revenge for father’s death’

Rifleman Satish Bhagat’s mother mourns his death in Jammu on Thursday. PTI PHOTO Rifleman Satish Bhagat’s mother mourns his death in Jammu on Thursday. PTI PHOTO

Kajal (8) and her brother Kartik (7) would eagerly wait for their father to come back home on leave. On Thursday, they were waiting for his body to be brought home. The siblings are now determined to fulfil the dream of their father Lance Naik Ranjit Singh, one of the two soldiers who were killed in unprovoked firing from Pakistan in Keran sector of north Kashmir on Wednesday. Kartik said he wanted to be an “accha aadmi and a fauji’’ while his sister wants to be an IPS officer so that she could fight against Pakistan and the militants.

“Father always told me to be a good human being and join the Army,” Kartik said. “After joining the Army, I will take revenge for my father’s death.” Ranjit’s wife Neha was inconsolable. She said she wanted justice from the government for the killing of her husband.

Former sarpanch Hari Singh said that Ranjit, who was posted at Jabalpur, had volunteered for a posting at the Line of Control in Kashmir. “The entire village is in mourning, but we are also proud of him for his supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Lance Naik Ranjit Singh and Rifleman Satish Bhagat were killed in the ceasefire violation in Keran sector. Both were from 3 JAK Rifles and had been deployed close to the LoC.

The former, from Burn village in Bhalwal area, is survived by his wife Neha and two minor children. Satish, from Gurhasinghu village in Shamachak area of Jammu district, has left behind his parents, retired Hony Captain Ajit Lal, 50, and mother Kamlesh Kumari. Both were sons of ex-serviceman.

The bodies of both the soldiers will reach home on Friday. At Rifleman Satish’s house, his mother was inconsolable.

His elder brother Sushil said that Satish had joined the Army in 2015. After a year-long training, he was posted at Jabalpur. Before leaving for the Valley last June, he came home on a month’s leave. “No one in the family had imagined they were seeing him off for the last time,” he said.

