Two skeletons dug out at Madhya Pradesh man’s Raipur residence

Labourers dig for the skeletons at Udayan Das’s Raipur residence on Sunday. (Express Photo by Dipankar Ghose) Labourers dig for the skeletons at Udayan Das’s Raipur residence on Sunday. (Express Photo by Dipankar Ghose)

A massive posse of policemen from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh around him, Udayan Das pointed to several spots in the garden. Dressed in a black coat, a black mask on his face, Das seemed to speak clearly as the policemen marked the spots and mediapersons and onlookers watched on. He was then taken inside the home he once lived in, presumably to be asked more questions.

Hours later, eight labourers and a JCB recovered remains of two skeletons from the eight-feet garden.

This comes a day after Das told Madhya Pradesh police that he killed his parents, Indrani and V K Das, in 2012 and buried them in the garden of their residence.

Senior police officers said the remains would be sent for forensic analysis. Pradeep Gupta, Inspector General of Police (Raipur), told The Indian Express, “The accused was brought to Raipur by teams of the Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal Police, and two skeletal remains have been recovered after hours of digging. These will now be sent for forensic tests. We have registered a case of murder at the TT Nagar police station.”

He said, when asked about the motive behind the murders, Das told police that his parents pressured him to perform well in studies. He said the police are also looking into the sale of the house by Das in 2013, allegedly by using a fake death certificate of his mother.

Das was arrested in Bhopal on Friday for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Akansha Sharma. He allegedly killed her in a fit of anger after suspecting that she was having an affair, and then entombed her body. The police said that during questioning Das told them that he had also killed his parents and buried them in the garden of their house in Raipur’s Sunder Nagar area in 2012. His mother worked in a government office in Raipur, and the family had been living there from 2008.

On Sunday, Das was brought from Bhopal to Raipur by train and taken to the residence. After the spots Das pointed at were marked, eight labourers started digging around noon.

With little progress initially and Das indicating that the bodies were buried at least eight-feet deep, a JCB was brought into the narrow lane to speed up the process. At 1.30 pm, some skeletal remains and clothes were found. After an hour, emerged the first skull.

IGP Gupta said that in 2012 Sunder Nagar was much-less populated. “Because of that, it was easier for the accused to dig this pit without anyone noticing. The accused was clear and coherent, but to carry out crimes like this, a high level of deviousness is required. All his claims will be verified,” he said.