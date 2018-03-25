Two sisters drown in canal near Maharashtra’s Malegaon

Two sisters drowned, and their cousin rescued, after the three went for a swim at a canal near the Pirbaba temple at Malegaon, police said. “Sisters Neha Santosh Ahire (10) and Bhumika, and their cousin Khushi, both seven years of age, went to a nearby canal to swim while their mother was washing clothes. The incident happened at around 3:40pm yesterday,” the official said. Local fishermen managed to rescue Khushi but could not save the other two, said police.

Bodies of the two sisters were fished out on Saturday evening and handed over the family, police said, adding that a case of accidental death had been registered.

