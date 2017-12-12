Two shot dead at wedding function in Amritsar

Both groups allegedly opened fire at each other resulting in the death of two and injuries to three including a woman who was attending the marriage function (Google Maps) Both groups allegedly opened fire at each other resulting in the death of two and injuries to three including a woman who was attending the marriage function (Google Maps)

Two persons were killed and three critically injured when two groups fired at each other at a wedding function here, police said Tuesday. SSP Amritsar (Rural) Parampal Singh said that yesterday a marriage function was being hosted in a banquet hall near Chehertha area on the outskirts of Amritsar where two rival groups were invited by the bride’s brother.

The situation got out of control when old enmity came to the fore when the groups came face to face, he said. Both groups allegedly opened fire at each other resulting in the death of two and injuries to three including a woman who was attending the marriage function.

The two groups led by Harwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh had long-standing grudges against each other, he said. Both were facing some criminal cases and different FIRs were registered against them in different police stations, said SSP Singh adding that both Harwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh died on the spot during the shootout.

He added that the police seized a few weapons from the spot. Some of the accused involved in the shootout fled from the marriage function. Eyewitness accounts told the police that the situation took an ugly turn in the evening yesterday when the marriage function was about to conclude and the newlywed couple was leaving the venue.

