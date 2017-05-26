Two Shiv Sena ministers barred from taking part in Marathi rally in Karnataka

The Belagavi district administration in Karnataka barred the entry of two Maharashtra ministers who were supposed to take part in a rally organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a regional party, in the city on Thursday.

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Diwakar Roate and Public Health Minister Deepak Sawant, both from Shiv Sena, were stopped at Kognul check point at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. The two ministers were leading a Shiv Sena delegation that was to participate in a protest rally convened by the MES in the disputed Belgaum region.

According to the Karnataka government order, there were apprehensions that the ministers could deliver speeches against the state government and Kannada language, thus triggering a law and order problem. However, N Jayaram, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate (Belagavi district), on Wednesday night barred them from entering the district for three days.

In his order, Jayaram said the Belagavi city police commissioner and district superintendent of police submitted separate reports to him on Wednesday claiming that “Jai Maharashtra” slogans written on state buses were fuelling tension in the district.

They claimed that the two ministers could deliver a speech against the Karnataka government and Kannada language, which may affect law and order. Thus he banned their entry from 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Saturday under Section 144(3) of CrPC.

The MES, meanwhile, got police permission to hold the rally on the condition that there would be no slogans against the state of Karnataka and its language, which could provoke enmity. The event was held peacefully under the leadership of Sambhaji L Patil and Aravinda Chandrakanth Patil, both MES legislators, who gave a memorandum to Jayaram.

R Roshan Baig, Minister of Urban Development, Karnataka, had last Friday remarked during a trip to Belgaum, which has a large Marathi-speaking population, that elected representatives found chanting “Jai Maharashtra” slogans in the southern state will lose their elected posts, triggering a war of words between the two states. Baig’s remarks evoked strong response in Maharashtra. The matter was also discussed in the state legislature.

On Thursday, Roate and Sawant arrived at the check post to enter Karnataka. They were accompanied by Shiv Sena’s Kolhapur MLA Rajesh Khirsagar and other leaders. They were sent back by the police. Raote told the police he would obey the government order as a responsible minister.

Earlier, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana, had raised a call for participating in the march. But the Shiv Sena delegation was stopped at the check post itself, with local Collectorate contending that the action had been taken to maintain the law and order situation.

