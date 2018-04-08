Two Shiv Sena men shot dead: NCP MLA among four held

Police have booked the MLA on charge of hatching a criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, supporters of Jagtap allegedly vandalised the office of Ahmednagar superintendent of police after he was held in connection with the killings. (Representational Image) Police have booked the MLA on charge of hatching a criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, supporters of Jagtap allegedly vandalised the office of Ahmednagar superintendent of police after he was held in connection with the killings. (Representational Image)

Ahmednagar Police today arrested four people, including NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap and a suspected shooter, in connection with the killing of a local Shiv Sena leader and a party supporter yesterday, police said. Two motorcycle-borne assailants had last evening shot dead Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Thube (40) in Shahunagar area of Kedgaon, hours after the result of a civic bypoll in the area was announced.

“We have arrested NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap (33), Balasaheb Kotkar (59), Sandeep Gunjal (28), and Bhanudas Kotkar (44) for the murder of two local Sena leaders,” said an officer. Of the four accused, Gunjal, who police suspect is a shooter, had surrendered himself in Parner police station with the weapon allegedly used in the crime, he said.

Gujnal told the police that he committed the crime out of old rivalry and there is no political link to the killings, the officer said. All the accused were today produced before local court, which sent them to police custody till April 12.

Police have booked the MLA on charge of hatching a criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, supporters of Jagtap allegedly vandalised the office of Ahmednagar superintendent of police after he was held in connection with the killings.

Bhingar Camp police arrested at least 22 people for ransacking the SP’s office while 31 others are on the run, said a local police official.

“When MLA Jagtap was brought to the SP office, his supporters ransacked the window panes of the office and carried their leader on their shoulders while shouting slogans,” he said.

Two more MLAs, namely Arun Jagtap (NCP) and Shivaji Kardile (BJP), have also been booked in connection with the killings, he said. Sangram Kotkar, the son of deceased Sanjay Kotkar, alleged that all the three MLAs had threatened his father with dire consequences for helping a Shiv Sena candidate in the recently concluded Ahmed Nagar Municipal Corporation bypolls, according to the official.

According to police, all the three MLAs are relatives.

“It is believed that the MLAs were against any political party fielding a candidate (in the bypolls) against their relative Vishal Kotkar, who is a member of the Congress,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App