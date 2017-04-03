Two sentenced to life in jail for gang-raping a woman

A Begusarai court sentenced two persons to life imprisonment on Monday after finding them guilty of raping a woman four years ago.

While sentencing the duo Kamlesh Singh alias Latiphan Singh and Raushan Singh to life term, Fast Track Court-1 Judge Manmohan Chaudhary also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on each of them. According to the prosecution, the duo had gang-raped a woman in a village under Nayagaon police station area of Begusarai district on February 24, 2013.

The duo had accosted the victim and waylaid her on gunpoint to a nearby field, where they took turns to rape her repeatedly. The court had convicted the two of raping the women on March 30 and had reserved order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now