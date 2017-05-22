Two sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for gangrape

Two men have been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of gangrape. The two accused, Vikas Avhad and Vishal Tilore, had entered a woman’s home in Thane and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

They also threatened to kill her two children if she informed anyone about the incident. After the men left, the victim called the priest of a local place of worship who helped her file the complaint.

The court ruled that there is strong incriminating evidence against the accused including the fact that they came prepared for the act by bringing a knife to the home of the victim to assault her.

The court also convicted the men against other charges, including causing grievous hurt as the victim had sustained injuries to her hand.

