Two senior SC judges: Don’t make public reasons for rejecting judge candidature

Supreme Court of India (Express) Supreme Court of India (Express)

At least two senior members of the Supreme Court collegium have expressed concern over making public reasons for rejecting names of those considered for elevation as judges. They contend that this will affect the rights of those so rejected. Two senior judges — Justices Kurian Joseph and Madan B Lokur — who are part of the collegium wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and conveyed their reservations on the issue. They said that the issue should be discussed in detail. Justice Ranjan Gogoi is also learnt to be in favour of debating it further.

The SC collegium comprises five seniormost judges. Its present members are CJI Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph. On October 3, the collegium in its meeting had decided to go public with its decisions, citing “transparency”, and resolved to upload its decisions on the court’s official website.

An official note said about the October 3 move, “The collegium has resolved that decisions henceforth taken by the collegium indicating the reasons shall be put on the website of the Supreme Court, when the recommendation(s) is/are sent to the Government of India, with regard to the cases relating to initial elevation to the High Court Bench, confirmation as permanent Judge(s) of the High Court, elevation to the post of Chief Justice of High Court, transfer of High Court Chief Justices/Judges and elevation to the Supreme Court, because on each occasion the material which is considered by the collegium is different.”

It explained that the resolution was passed to “ensure transparency and yet maintain confidentiality in the collegium system”. The collegium’s decisions were subsequently uploaded on the official website. The reasons for rejection of a candidate whose name was considered was also made public.

But several members of the bar and judiciary appeared concerned by the move to make public reasons for rejection, forcing the judges to take up the matter. In his letter, one of the judges highlighted the need to strike a “balance” between “transparency” and “confidentiality”. The first collegium decision made public spoke about the rejection of three names, citing unfavourable reports and complaints against them as the reason for rejection.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App